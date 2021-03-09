Advertisement

Group pushing for PCJ inmates to be vaccinated

Members of No Penobscot County Jail Expansion want changes.
6 staff have tested positive
6 staff have tested positive(wabi)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group of concerned citizens would like to see even more changes at the Penboscot County Jail, along with other detention centers around the state..

With no current plan to expand the jail, the group, No Penobscot County Jail Expansion, has shifted its focus to coronavirus vaccinations.

Members would like to see all employees of the jail receive the vaccine before being able to staff the facility.

They say inmates should also be prioritized.

“They need to have a plan,” said Larry Dansinger. “There’s a situation where people are in close quarters. They should be at the top of the list not at the bottom of the list. Right now the Maine CDC right now has them at the bottom of the list.”

During Tuesday’s Maine CDC briefing, DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said they are currently working the the Department of Corrections on a plan to vaccinate age eligible inmates.

Members of NPCJE also think eliminating bail for non-violent offenders who don’t pose a threat to the community would be a large step forward in reducing jail populations.

They say more than half of the inmates at PCJ are currently pre-trial and awaiting a court appearance.

