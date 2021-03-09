Advertisement

Geaghan’s redirects St. Patrick’s Day preparations to help the homeless

The pub will be closed on the holiday for the second year in a row
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Geaghan’s Pub in Bangor won’t be hosting a St. Patricks Day celebration for the second year in a row.

They decided there wasn’t a way to have a traditional St. Patricks Day safely and will be closing for the day.

They say they can’t accommodate crowds or provide music and festivities.

Instead, they’ll be turning their festive energies toward helping others.

They plan to make their traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

”This isn’t really the first time Geaghan’s has done this.” says BAHS executive director Boyd Kronholm. “When the pandemic first hit last year, they provided a couple two or three meals. They’re good to have for neighbors.”

“It’s going to be such a wonderful time just, just, in the future, but we’re just not there yet.” says Geaghan’s co-owner Andrew Geaghan. “For us, this is something that we can do that honors the foundation of what that day is for us as a family and as a business and really do some good.”

Geaghan’s wants to thank the community for their support and asks everyone to stay the course a little longer before joining them for celebrations again.

