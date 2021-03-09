Dexter’s Grant sees hard work paying off for Tigers

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Dexter’s Peyton Grant has helped lead the Tigers to the cross-pod final against Penobscot Valley Tuesday at 4 PM. They had quite a game in the tournament a few years ago and the seniors like Grant have been focused on making the most out of this season.

“Really good senior group. Played a lot of basketball together. Going all the way back to 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th grade,” says Dexter head coach and Peyton’s dad Jody Grant, “So, for the sake of them, we have definitely tried to keep it as normal as possible.”

“It definitely feels weird getting ready for a game and there is no one in the stands, not playing at the Cross Center,” says Dexter senior Peyton Grant, “Just try to make the best of it.”

Peyton grant is one of those seniors. She is closing in on 1500 points and was a Miss Basketball award semifinalist this year.

“Say that’s pretty close to the top,” says Peyton, “All kind of the same, but definitely a great honor.”

“Just really proud. She’s put a lot of time and effort into the game on her own,” says Jody, “A lot of time nobody sees. In the driveway, in the weight room.”

All that hard work off the court is paying off on it. It should mean 4 more years of hoops for Peyton.

“Definitely looking to play in college and study nursing,” says Peyton, “Not sure specifically where I am going to go. But definitely going to play.”

“I think she’s ultimately going to stay in the state of Maine, which is great for Maine collegiate basketball,” says Jody, “Stay nice and close to home so mom and dad can watch her play.”

