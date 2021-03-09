Community rallies behind family after their farm stand was destroyed

WHITEFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A community is rallying around a family in Whitefield after their farm stand, a large part of their livelihood, was destroyed.

“We didn’t know what was going on. We just heard a lot of noise,” said Lauren Pignatello.

Pignatello and her family woke up to sounds of destruction outside their home on Main Street in Whitefield on February 25th.

She says someone in a tractor smashed her family’s farm stand.

They have been running the stand at the end of their driveway for years.

At Swallowtail Farm, the Pignatello’s sell their own dairy products and other local farm staples to the community.

“The pandemic only made it more essential to the community because it’s no contact. If someone needed something, you know, they could knock on the door or I could answer questions, but for the most part, people were able to just go in and out,” says Pignatello.

When news broke of the incident, the community rallied around the farmers.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to help the Pignatello’s rebuild their farm stand.

“A very nice woman started it. We don’t know her. Just someone from our extended community,” said Pignatello.

So far, that fundraiser has seen over 28-thousand dollars pour in from neighbors, family, and friends.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, 47-year old Wayne Mullens of Whitefield was arrested in connection to the incident.

The say Mullins lives close-by and owns a local business.

“The beauty of a community coming together and really supporting, outshines a sad situation by, I’m just assuming a really sad, hurting person that could do something like this,” Pignatello added.

Although the past week and a half for the family has been difficult, the outpouring of support from the community has been extraordinary.

“Everyone has said we want to see you exceed better than you were doing before, you’re an essential part of our community being farmers and food producers,” said Pignatello

Mullens is charged with Aggravated Criminal Mischief.

He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month.

