Camden hotel’s benefit pasta supper supports family of boy who died in fire

The meal at 16 Bay View hotel in Camden is in memory of Theodore Hedstrom.
Pasta dinner benefits family of Camden boy who lost his life in a fire last month
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A benefit dinner is underway for the family of a 14-year-old Camden boy who died in a a house fire last month.

The meal at 16 Bay View hotel in Camden was in memory of Theodore Hedstrom.

From 1pm to 7pm on Tuesday, folks could dine in or take a pasta dinner to-go.

The meal was $10.

Food and supplies were donated by Native Maine, French & Brawn and Megunticook Market.

The hotel staff wanted to support the family through this trying time any way they could.

”Everybody immediately when we heard about the fire wanted to step in and help within hours of the fire. Everyone was trying to figure out what we can do. Speaking with my sous chef, we just had the idea that we had the space and we can cook. It gives everyone in the community a chance to come together and help,” said Andrea Barbour, Executive Chef at the Bay View Collection.

50-50 raffle tickets were also sold and cash donations were accepted.

The money will go to a fund set up for the family at Camden National Bank.

