Brewer High School art teacher wins award

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -An art teacher at Brewer High School has been honored with an award from the Maine Art Education Association.

Lori Spruce has been named Secondary Art Educator of the year for 2022.

The MAEA will officially recognize her at a conference next month.

Spruce has taught the entire past year remotely in order to take care of the health needs of one of her sons.

She preps materials for the week at the school on Sunday then uses technology as well as in-class assistants to teach during the week.

She says she loves the excitement of students and the ability to work with them through the years.

”Even if they don’t go on further in their education, just really being able to develop that interest, being able to have a place that empowers students to develop problem solving skills that they’ll use in their other classes.”

Spruce has been an art teacher for more than 12 years and says it’s something she fell into, but grew to love.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.