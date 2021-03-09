Advertisement

Brewer High School art teacher wins award

Lori Spruce is 2022′s Secondary Art Educator of the Year
2022 Secondary Art Educator of the Year
2022 Secondary Art Educator of the Year(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -An art teacher at Brewer High School has been honored with an award from the Maine Art Education Association.

Lori Spruce has been named Secondary Art Educator of the year for 2022.

The MAEA will officially recognize her at a conference next month.

Spruce has taught the entire past year remotely in order to take care of the health needs of one of her sons.

She preps materials for the week at the school on Sunday then uses technology as well as in-class assistants to teach during the week.

She says she loves the excitement of students and the ability to work with them through the years.

”Even if they don’t go on further in their education, just really being able to develop that interest, being able to have a place that empowers students to develop problem solving skills that they’ll use in their other classes.”

Spruce has been an art teacher for more than 12 years and says it’s something she fell into, but grew to love.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVERMORE 2
Update: Livermore Falls Police and ME State Police to address hostage standoff in Livermore Falls, no word on the suspect
Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Latest coronavirus cases in our state according to Maine CDC
17 new COVID-related deaths in Maine, 139 new cases
Suspect dead, hostages safe after standoff in Livermore Falls

Latest News

Pasta dinner benefits family of Camden boy who lost his life in a fire last month
Camden hotel’s benefit pasta supper supports family of boy who died in fire
Community rallies behind family who had their farm stand destroyed
Community rallies behind family after their farm stand was destroyed
6 staff have tested positive
Group pushing for PCJ inmates to be vaccinated
File photo
Third Penobscot County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19