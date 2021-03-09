Advertisement

Belgrade woman accused of stealing more than $10K from Alfond Youth Center

Mar. 9, 2021
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Belgrade is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville over five years.

The Morning Sentinel reports 43-year-old Sherrie Genness worked as an office manager there. Genness was indicted for theft Thursday by a grand jury in Augusta.

The CEO of the Alfond Center Ken Walsh released a statement saying in 2019, officials uncovered irregularities with a former employee who handled cash payments for programs. Walsh didn’t name the employee.

But the statement went on to say after an internal investigation, officials contacted local authorities and the employee was fired.

It didn’t say how much money was taken but that all of the program cash was recovered by insurance.

The indictment says the theft allegedly occurred between January of 2014 and November of 2019.

