Bangor City Council tackles items regarding Bangor International Airport

The Bangor City Council tackled a couple of items regarding the Bangor International Airport on Monday night.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council tackled a few items regarding the Bangor International Airport on Monday night.

COVID-19 relief could be coming to the Bangor International Airport.

Bangor councilors voted to apply for and accept a more than $2.5M grant.

It would come from the federal aviation administration under a coronavirus relief act.

We’re told the money could be used for operating and capital expenses.

Also on Monday night, Bangor City Councilors also voted to allow the airport to apply for a Passenger Facility Charge.

We’re told it’s a $4.50 fee paid by customers that are used to make improvements to the airport.

The more than $4.4M in that fund could replace three aging passenger boarding bridges.

The total project could cost more than $5.4M.

To read the full city council agenda, head to the city’s website.

