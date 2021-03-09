Bangor City Council tackles items regarding Bangor International Airport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council tackled a few items regarding the Bangor International Airport on Monday night.

COVID-19 relief could be coming to the Bangor International Airport.

Bangor councilors voted to apply for and accept a more than $2.5M grant.

It would come from the federal aviation administration under a coronavirus relief act.

We’re told the money could be used for operating and capital expenses.

Also on Monday night, Bangor City Councilors also voted to allow the airport to apply for a Passenger Facility Charge.

We’re told it’s a $4.50 fee paid by customers that are used to make improvements to the airport.

The more than $4.4M in that fund could replace three aging passenger boarding bridges.

The total project could cost more than $5.4M.

To read the full city council agenda, head to the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.