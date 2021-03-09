Bangor City Council approves zone change for popular ice cream shop

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A change may be coming to a popular ice cream shop in Bangor.

Bangor City Councilors approved a zone change for Giffords on Broadway.

The council meeting agenda says this allows the owners if they wish to do so, to put a drive-thru in for customers.

It would be another way for the shop to serve people during the pandemic.

