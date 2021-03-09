Advertisement

Bangor City Council approves zone change for popular ice cream shop

A change could be coming to the Broadway ice cream shop in Bangor.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A change may be coming to a popular ice cream shop in Bangor.

Bangor City Councilors approved a zone change for Giffords on Broadway.

The council meeting agenda says this allows the owners if they wish to do so, to put a drive-thru in for customers.

It would be another way for the shop to serve people during the pandemic.

To read the full agenda item, head to the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases for Maine
Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, 160 new cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
CDC: Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks
LIVERMORE 2
Man barricaded in Livermore Falls home with hostages, police say
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

Councilors talk BIA at Bangor City Council meeting.
Bangor City Council tackles items regarding Bangor International Airport
Special election for Senate District 14 to be held March 9th
Special election for Maine Senate District 14 to take place Tuesday
Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect
Nursing homes react to pandemic a year later.
“It’s been a long year.” A look at life for nursing homes in the pandemic