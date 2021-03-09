Advertisement

17 new COVID-related deaths in Maine, 139 new cases

Largest one day jump of Mainers who died with coronavirus in nearly two weeks
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus cases in our state according to Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases in our state according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 17 new deaths related to coronavirus. It is the largest single day jump in COVID-related deaths in nearly two weeks. The last time the Maine CDC recorded this high a number, they clarified it was actually a compilation spanning two weeks. confirmed through a review of vital records.

There are also 139 newly recorded cases in our state.

Four Mainers with coronavirus died in York County, three in Cumberland County, two each in Penobscot, Kennebec and Oxford counties, and one each in Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin and Sagadahoc counties,

In all, 723 Mainers died with COVID-19.

There are now 46,059 cases since the first one was reported in Maine nearly a year ago.

Of those, 35,974 are confirmed.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Penobscot County showing 18 new cases.

Kennebec County reporting 13.

Washington County with three new cases.

Franklin, Knox, Lincoln, and Piscataquis counties with one new case each.

Waldo and Aroostook reporting no change.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
LIVERMORE 2
Update: Livermore Falls Police and ME State Police to address hostage standoff in Livermore Falls, no word on the suspect
CDC: Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries
Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect

Latest News

If approved, the $2 billion project would be the first utility-scale wind power development in...
Biden hopes to boost offshore wind as Mass. project advances
Two cases of the UK variant have been discovered in Maine.
Maine senator wants info from CDC on COVID-19 variants
Councilors talk BIA at Bangor City Council meeting.
Bangor City Council tackles items regarding Bangor International Airport
Bangor City Council approves zone change for popular ice cream shop