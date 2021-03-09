17 new COVID-related deaths in Maine, 139 new cases

Latest coronavirus cases in our state according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 17 new deaths related to coronavirus. It is the largest single day jump in COVID-related deaths in nearly two weeks. The last time the Maine CDC recorded this high a number, they clarified it was actually a compilation spanning two weeks. confirmed through a review of vital records.

There are also 139 newly recorded cases in our state.

Four Mainers with coronavirus died in York County, three in Cumberland County, two each in Penobscot, Kennebec and Oxford counties, and one each in Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin and Sagadahoc counties,

In all, 723 Mainers died with COVID-19.

There are now 46,059 cases since the first one was reported in Maine nearly a year ago.

Of those, 35,974 are confirmed.

Penobscot County showing 18 new cases.

Kennebec County reporting 13.

Washington County with three new cases.

Franklin, Knox, Lincoln, and Piscataquis counties with one new case each.

Waldo and Aroostook reporting no change.

