Skowhegan schools close due to water main break

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A water main break in Skowhegan that cancelled school Monday has been fixed.

Officials with Maine Water say a 12-inch pipe leak started early this morning on Heselton Street.

Canaan Elementary and Mill Stream elementary remained open.

All non-essential town departments were closed until noon.

They say the water remains safe to drink, but if you see discolored water - run your cold tap water for a few minutes.

