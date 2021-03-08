Advertisement

Skowhegan schools close due to water main break

All non-essential town departments were closed until noon.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A water main break in Skowhegan that cancelled school Monday has been fixed.

Officials with Maine Water say a 12-inch pipe leak started early this morning on Heselton Street.

Canaan Elementary and Mill Stream elementary remained open.

They say the water remains safe to drink, but if you see discolored water - run your cold tap water for a few minutes.

