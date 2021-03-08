Skowhegan schools close due to water main break
All non-essential town departments were closed until noon.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A water main break in Skowhegan that cancelled school Monday has been fixed.
Officials with Maine Water say a 12-inch pipe leak started early this morning on Heselton Street.
Canaan Elementary and Mill Stream elementary remained open.
They say the water remains safe to drink, but if you see discolored water - run your cold tap water for a few minutes.
