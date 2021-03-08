Advertisement

Skowhegan community fridge helping to fight food insecurity in town

Two Skowhegan women put their brains and resources together to help alleviate some of those issues in their community.
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The fight against food insecurity in Maine communities is an ongoing battle.

Two Skowhegan women put their brains and resources together to help alleviate some of those issues in their community.

“Are you kidding? We’re going to put a fridge down in our community? It just seemed to come together, it was what was meant to be,” that was Patsy Miller’s reaction, when her longtime friend Maureen Davis called her with an idea.

That idea? To help feed the town’s less fortunate by placing a community refrigerator downtown on commercial street.

“There are a lot of people who because of the pandemic are in need of extra food, so it doesn’t feed everyone, but we help a little bit,” said Maureen Davis.

The idea came to Davis back in the fall when she was listening to National Public Radio.

That’s when she learned about community refrigerators that had been set up in New York City to help those who are food insecure.

“I heard enough of it to think, that’s a really good idea, and then I thought, I have a refrigerator in my basement! We can do this,” Davis said.

The fridge stores anything from milk to vegetables, and is accessible to anyone in town who needs a little help.

“I was here the other day, and was putting food in the refrigerator and cleaning it, and a woman drove up, and got out of the car and put in a couple of cans of food. I was so grateful and said thank you. She said, “it’s ok, last week I took food out of the fridge, and this week I have a little extra food, and I’m doing this for somebody else,” added Miller.

Shortly after, seeing the special impact the fridge had on the community, the Skowhegan board of selectman approved the appliance to stay put for good.

“It’s been really nice. It wasn’t as hard as we thought it was going to be,” added Davis.

Davis and Miller say they hope to see the small act of kindness repeated by other Mainers.

“We’ve had three other towns call us, and ask us for some help on getting theirs going. We’re hoping it’s a domino effect. We’d like to see a fridge in every town in Maine,” said Davis.

Anyone is welcome to donate or take food from the fridge located in the parking lot of the Skowhegan Community Center.

If you have questions, you can email friendsoffridge@gmail.com.

