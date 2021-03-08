Advertisement

Meteor spotted over northern New England and Canada

NASA Meteor Watch says the bright fireball was spotted just before 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Experts say a meteor first spotted over Vermont’s Mount Mansfield State Forest was likely traveling more than 40,000 miles per hour.

NASA Meteor Watch says the bright fireball was spotted just before 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

It traveled 33 miles (53 kilometers) before burning up over Orleans County.

More than 100 eyewitnesses from across the region reported seeing the fireball.

Witness Al Gregoritsch, of South Burlington, says there was no sound whatsoever. He says it was a phenomenon he will never forget.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases for Maine
Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, 160 new cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
CDC: Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks
Old Orchard Beach couple arrested on drug trafficking charges, MDEA says

Latest News

$3.2M in federal funds
Grant funding
Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Police respond to reported home invasion in Livermore Falls
Maine State House
Maine Legislature to meet Wednesday at Augusta Civic Center
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths