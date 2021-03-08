MDI Biological Lab working with students to improve access to safe drinking water

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI Biological Lab is working with students to improve access to safe drinking water across the state.

Thanks to a grant from to the Maine CDC, the lab is connecting with schools and their Science Education Partnership Award Program.

It allows students to analyze data from 500 well-water samples from their homes.

Anna Farrell, the community lab manager, says private wells in Maine are frequently contaminated with high levels of naturally occurring arsenic.

She says this can lead to health problems like cancer.

“It’s a project to raise awareness of drinking water contamination particularly around arsenic, increasing testing rates, and data literacy,” said Farrell.

Farrell says when they find contamination they send the students home with education materials on next steps.

She says this is a great way to get students take action because they often have a personal relationship with the data.

