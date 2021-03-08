Advertisement

MDI Biological Lab working with students to improve access to safe drinking water

It allows students to analyze data from 500 well-water samples from their homes.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI Biological Lab is working with students to improve access to safe drinking water across the state.

Thanks to a grant from to the Maine CDC, the lab is connecting with schools and their Science Education Partnership Award Program.

It allows students to analyze data from 500 well-water samples from their homes.

Anna Farrell, the community lab manager, says private wells in Maine are frequently contaminated with high levels of naturally occurring arsenic.

She says this can lead to health problems like cancer.

“It’s a project to raise awareness of drinking water contamination particularly around arsenic, increasing testing rates, and data literacy,” said Farrell.

Farrell says when they find contamination they send the students home with education materials on next steps.

She says this is a great way to get students take action because they often have a personal relationship with the data.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases for Maine
Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, 160 new cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
CDC: Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks
Old Orchard Beach couple arrested on drug trafficking charges, MDEA says

Latest News

Nursing homes react to pandemic a year later.
“It’s been a long year.” A look at life for nursing homes in the pandemic
Donnie Veneziano is a junior volunteer at the Bangor Humane Society after he asked Santa Claus...
Hermon boy’s Christmas wish to work at Bangor Humane Society
Skowhegan schools close due to water main break
Augusta Children's Center planning to expand
Augusta center for kids with special needs expanding to meet demand