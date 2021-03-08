Advertisement

Maine Legislature to meet Wednesday at Augusta Civic Center

The Legislature is making use of the civic center because it’s an easier venue for social distancing
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature will once again meet at an more accommodating public space this week in an attempt to limit spread of the coronavirus.

The lawmakers are slated to convene at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday. The proceedings are set to begin at 9 a.m. with the House of Representatives, state officials said Monday.

The Legislature is making use of the civic center because it’s an easier venue for social distancing. They were sworn in there in December.

Agenda items are still being finalized, but lawmakers are expected to consider a supplemental budget proposal submitted by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills in December, state officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases for Maine
Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, 160 new cases
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Old Orchard Beach couple arrested on drug trafficking charges, MDEA says
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Police respond to reported home invasion in Livermore Falls
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Students who win will have their essays and posters published online and in the Maine Bar...
Maine State Bar Association to hold annual Law Day Contests
UMaine hockey allowed to host playoff game at Alfond Arena