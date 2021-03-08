Maine Legislature to meet Wednesday at Augusta Civic Center

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature will once again meet at an more accommodating public space this week in an attempt to limit spread of the coronavirus.

The lawmakers are slated to convene at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday. The proceedings are set to begin at 9 a.m. with the House of Representatives, state officials said Monday.

The Legislature is making use of the civic center because it’s an easier venue for social distancing. They were sworn in there in December.

Agenda items are still being finalized, but lawmakers are expected to consider a supplemental budget proposal submitted by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills in December, state officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.