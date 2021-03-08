Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

And, for the fourth time in the last five days, there were no new deaths included in Monday’s report.

In all, 706 Mainers have died with the coronavirus.

There have been 45,926 cases since the first one was reported in Maine nearly a year ago. Of those, 35,907 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated March 8th
Kennebec County is reporting 14 new cases. Penobscot County has 12.

It’s the third-straight day of no new cases in Washington County.

Hancock also reporting no change.

