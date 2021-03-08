Lots of Sunshine This Afternoon, More Clouds Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine this afternoon as high pressure builds through the region. Temperatures will warm to the 30s to near 40° for most spots this afternoon. Skies will start clear this evening followed by increasing clouds as the night progresses. A disturbance moving out of the Great Lakes Region will bring us a chance for a few snow showers after midnight tonight. Temperatures will drop back to the 20s to near 30° for lows in most locales with some spots across the north dropping back to the mid and upper teens.

The disturbance will move through the state Tuesday morning. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies to start our Tuesday along with the chance for a few scattered snow showers through the morning hours as the disturbance moves through. The disturbance will move to our east during the afternoon with skies brightening as the afternoon wears on. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south across the state. High pressure will build into the area Wednesday giving us another beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures well above average for this time of year. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s to near 50°. Clouds associated with an approaching cold front will move into the area Thursday. We may see a few rain showers across the north Thursday otherwise expect a mostly cloudy and dry day for most spots. It will be a mild day with highs topping off in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The cold front will cross the state during the day Friday. The bulk of the moisture with this front will pass to our north but a few rain showers can’t be ruled out during the day Friday as the front moves through. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Friday and very mild temperatures as highs reach the 50s to near 60°. Much colder, more seasonable temperatures will move in behind the front for the upcoming weekend.

Rest of Today: Sunny skies and seasonable. Highs between 29°-39°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few snow showers possible after midnight. Lows between 15°-30°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs between 34°-44°. Light wind becoming northwest 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few rain showers possible across the north. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Variably cloudy. A few rain showers possible. Highs mainly in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.