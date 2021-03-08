Layla Sullivan, 2 weeks and growing
Layla Grace was born 2-22-21.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of Monday 5PM anchor Brian Sullivan returned to work after 2 weeks at home with his new baby, Layla..
Because we can’t get enough.. Brian and Holly have some updated pictures for us...
Layla was born 2 weeks ago Monday..
Went to the doctor Monday morning and all is going well
Her doctor said she was a rock star at gaining weight...
Things appear to be going well even though it’s obvious that life as a family that is just starting out can be tiring..
But luckily they have Georgie there to watch over the operation...
