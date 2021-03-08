Advertisement

Layla Sullivan, 2 weeks and growing

Layla Grace was born 2-22-21.
2 weeks and going strong!
2 weeks and going strong!(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of Monday 5PM anchor Brian Sullivan returned to work after 2 weeks at home with his new baby, Layla..

Because we can’t get enough.. Brian and Holly have some updated pictures for us...

Layla was born 2 weeks ago Monday..

Went to the doctor Monday morning and all is going well

Her doctor said she was a rock star at gaining weight...

Things appear to be going well even though it’s obvious that life as a family that is just starting out can be tiring..

But luckily they have Georgie there to watch over the operation...

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases for Maine
Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, 160 new cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
CDC: Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks
Old Orchard Beach couple arrested on drug trafficking charges, MDEA says

Latest News

Augusta Children's Center planning to expand
Augusta center for kids with special needs expanding to meet demand
Community fridge in Skowhegan helping to feed town's less fortunate
Skowhegan community fridge helping to fight food insecurity in town
more than 3 million dollars in funding.
Bangor area gets boost to mental health and substance abuse services
$3.2M in federal funds
Grant funding