Few Snow Showers Tomorrow Morning, Turning Milder Wednesday through Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the sunny and seasonably chilly conditions to Maine today will slide off to our east this evening. As the high departs to our east clouds ahead of a small storm sliding across southern Quebec will move into Northern New England later tonight. The small storm will bring some snow or snow and rain showers to Maine very late tonight and tomorrow morning, with the bulk of the light precipitation falling across northern parts of the state. Despite a mostly to partly cloudy sky tomorrow the temps across Maine will be milder than today as temps climb into the mid-30s north and the low to mid-40s south.

On Wednesday approaching high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a good deal of sunshine and even milder temps. The warming trend will continue Thursday and likely Friday as well as high pressure both at the surface and aloft builds off the Mid-Atlantic coastline. A southwest breeze on the backside of the high will allow a milder airmass to move up into the Pine Tree State and much of our region will likely see high temps in the 50s both Thursday and Friday.

A rather strong cold front will slide east through Maine later Friday afternoon or night, with much cooler conditions returning to the Pine Tree state over the weekend. Energy aloft may cause a storm to spin up in the Gulf of Maine later Saturday. If the storm does take shape in the Gulf of Maine a period of snow would likely develop across our area later Saturday or Saturday night, with blustery and cold conditions expected here for the second half of the weekend.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, possible snow showers late, mainly north, with a west to northwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, scattered morning snow showers north, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and milder, with a south to southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper mid-40s to lower 50s.

Thursday: Mixed clouds and sun, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy, with high temps in the 50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, with possible snow and mixed precipitation and high temps in the 30s.

