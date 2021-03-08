Advertisement

Fairfield man sues Sappi over ‘forever chemical’ contamination

The suit alleges SAPPI sprayed fertilizer with PFAS, sold PFAS biosolids as fuel and fertilizer and sent contaminated material to local landfills.
Somerset County has closed the courthouse in Skowhegan after an employee tested positive for...
Somerset County has closed the courthouse in Skowhegan after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.(WABI)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) — A Fairfield man is suing Sappi Paper over pollution from so-called “forever chemicals.”

The class-action suit filed Friday in Somerset County Superior Court, claims Sappi’s Somerset Mill in Skowhegan allowed dangerous chemicals to contaminate his property and drinking water.

The plaintiff, Nathan Saunders, says the state tested his drinking water in January and found levels of the chemical PFAS 185 times higher than the EPA limit.

PFAS is linked to multiple cancers.

The suit alleges SAPPI sprayed fertilizer with PFAS, sold PFAS biosolids as fuel and fertilizer and sent contaminated material to local landfills.

“It is a ticking time bomb and we don’t know how far it spread. We know that for many years though biosolids were spread all over the state of Maine,” said Brian Mahany, Sauders’ attorney.

Mahany says they’re seeking relief for medical monitoring along with monetary and punitive damages, adding this is the first of several suits.

Sappi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases for Maine
Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, 160 new cases
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Old Orchard Beach couple arrested on drug trafficking charges, MDEA says
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

Gas prices soar in northern New England after production cut
DOC: Inmate dies in Maine Correctional Center
5 Maine educational institutions dubbed “military friendly”
Maine eyes creation of new soil health program