DOC: Inmate dies in Maine Correctional Center

Death not related to COVID-19, officials said
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) — An inmate at the Maine Correctional Center has died.

According to the Maine Department of Corrections, 69-year-old Arthur Gardiner died Saturday morning. His death is not related to COVID-19, according to a release from the MDOC.

Gardiner was serving a five-year sentence for drug trafficking charges.

He was scheduled to be released in March 2023.

Gardiner was from Swanville, Maine.

According to the MDOC, the State Police and Attorney General’s Office were notified of the death in accordance with department policy.

Additional details about the cause and circumstances of Gardiner’s death were not immediately available.

