CDC: Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks

The recommendations were announced Monday
(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

That’s according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

They also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

About 30 million Americans or only about 9% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far

