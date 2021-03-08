Bangor area gets boost to mental health and substance abuse services

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An effort in the greater Bangor area to help people who need access to mental health and substance abuse services recently received a multi million dollar boost.

“This really for our community is going to be something that’s very positive,” said Dale Hamilton, the Executive Director of Community Health and Counseling Services.

Over the next 2 years they will use more than 3 million dollars in grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to build a no wrong door system for people to access.

“When somebody knocks on any one of our doors looking for services or resources, whether we have that available for that individual from our organization,” he explained. “It won’t matter because we’re going to be connected together to make sure that those individuals gain access to the services and resources that they need.”

The money will be spread across several area agencies to create positions to coordinate the services that are being offered and help the person get what they need. For instance, Wings specializes in services for children and families..

“This is going to help anyone that that’s in need of mental health services substance use disorder services gather support and resources that people looking for in the community, we’ve been great collaborators, but this grant allows us to take that to the next step of integration,” said Wings Executive Director Trish Niedoworski.

“Having access, and that’s what we see is wait lists with not having the enough capacity in the system.” said Hamilton. “So, this is a way to start to build on that. It’s a pilot project demonstration site to show if we work differently, that we might be able to create some new capacity within this system.”

“I think it also will provide a roadmap, and some lessons learned in the future in the two years of how, how a community should and provide access to kids and families and adults,” said Niedoworski.

