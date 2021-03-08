Augusta center for kids with special needs expanding to meet demand

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A center in Augusta for kids with special needs is expanding to meet the demand of the region.

The Children’s Center provides outpatient services for children ages six weeks to five years old.

The organization focuses on occupational therapy, speech therapy, mental health for children and families, and case management support for kids up to age 21.

Each year, the Center serves more than 250 children among its four sites: Augusta, Farmington, Skowhegan, and Waterville.

All have waiting lists with Augusta’s being the longest - nearly 100 children are in need of services.

”Once we build this space, all of those kids will get the services that they need, so that they can live a life that is rich and to their fullest potential, as opposed to starting a little slow out of the gate, and never being able to fully catch up because they didn’t get the treatments and support that they needed when they were first starting out,” said Jeffrey Johnson, Executive Director of the Children’s Center.

Executive Director Jeffrey Johnson says the center is planning to break ground on the expansion project sometime next summer or early fall.

He says it’s estimated it will be done in about 10 months.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.