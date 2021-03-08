5 Maine educational institutions dubbed “military friendly”

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Five Maine educational institutions are being designated as “Military Friendly Schools.”

The University of Maine at Augusta, Husson University and Maine Maritime Academy earned the designation along with Central Maine Community College and Southern Maine Community College.

Navy veteran Leo Porter says without the support of the University of Maine at Augusta, he wouldn’t have been able to finish his first semester.

The University of Maine at Augusta’s dedication to veterans and military service members dates back to the end of the Vietnam War, when soldiers were returning home from the battlefield, President Rebecca Wyke said.

