UMaine hockey allowed to host playoff game at Alfond Arena

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine has approved the school to host a men’s hockey playoff game this Wednesday at Alfond Arena.

The team has played every game this season on the road.

The Black Bears are scheduled to take on the University of New Hampshire in the first round of the Hockey East playoffs.

No spectators will be allowed at the game however.

In a statement from the University’s President, Joan Ferrini Mundy, she says in part:

“Our Black Bear hockey teams have been road warriors all season and we are pleased to provide our men’s team with a chance to start the playoffs with home ice advantage. We are very proud of our student-athletes and how they have worked so hard with coaches and staff to be leaders in our public health campaign this year.”

