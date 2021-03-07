Advertisement

Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, 160 new cases

Maine CDC reporting one person in Cumberland County, another in York County passed away with COVID-19
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Newly released coronavirus cases for Maine
Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC. One was from Cumberland County, the other from York County.

There are also 160 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.

That brings the total number of cases to 45,794 since the pandemic began close to one year ago.

Of those cases, 35,846 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

The total number of people who died with the virus climbs to 706.

There are 20 patients with coronavirus listed in critical care at hospitals around the state. 9 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
19 new cases in Penobscot County.

10 in Kennebec County. 8 in Hancock County.

Just one new case each in Lincoln, Piscataquis and Sagadahoc counties.

Franklin and Washington not recording any new cases.

