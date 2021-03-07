Mainly Clear & Cold Tonight, Lots of Sunshine Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to sit over the Great Lakes tonight and with a northwesterly flow it will once again be on the chilly side. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as well. Lows will drop back to single digits to mid teens.

As the beginning of the week approaches, that area of high pressure will slowly dip to the south and east. For us, this means our temperatures will slowly increase throughout the week as the flow turns more southerly. Lots of sunshine on Monday. Highs will run in the 30s for most. A weak frontal boundary will pass the state Monday night into Tuesday morning with a couple snow showers possible, best chance north. Otherwise, high pressure will be located to our west on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Our winds will turn out of the southwest on Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. It will be on the mild side with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Even milder on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s under variably cloudy skies. Next shot for rain showers would be this coming Friday.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies, lows will drop back to the single digits to mid teens. Winds light out of the northwest.

Monday: Lots of sunshine, highs in the 30s. A few snow showers possible at night across the north.

Tuesday: A snow shower possible, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy skies and mild. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

