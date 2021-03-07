Advertisement

Maine State Bar Association to hold annual Law Day Contests

Law Day was established back in 1958 by then-President Dwight Eisenhower to mark the nation’s commitment to the rule of law.
Students who win will have their essays and posters published online and in the Maine Bar Journal.

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Bar Association is inviting Maine students grades 4 through 12 to take place in this year’s Law Day Contests.

Students will have the chance to participate in two different contests that will award multiple cash prizes to the winning students and teachers.

Grades 4-8 can participate in an art poster contest and students in grades 9-12 an essay contest.

This year’s theme is “Advancing the Rule of Law Now.”

”We want kids to be engaged with that idea from the earliest ages, looking outside the walls of their homes, thinking about how our society works, and thinking about that really important role that law and the justice system play,” says Kelly McDonald, President of the Maine State Bar Association. “And of course, the important role that lawyers play in the entire system, and hopefully inspiring some kids to think about being lawyers one day.”

Winners will be announced on April 30th.

Students who win will have their essays and posters published online and in the Maine Bar Journal.

