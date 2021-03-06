UMaine’s Stevens set to return to football field for first time since 2019 opener

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football season opener is tomorrow at Delaware. After suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in the 2019 season opener captain linebacker Deshawn Stevens will be back in action.

“He knows what is going on, he studies our opponents and he understands our defense fully. Not just his position. He knows the whole defense. He knows what every person does on our defense, he understands every call,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “To have him back is extremely impactful.”

“Having my Achilles ruptured. I have never had an injury like that to this point. For me sitting out 2019 and having our season cancelled in 2020, it was just about how am I going to handle this adversity? How am I going to persevere through it all,” says UMaine captain Deshawn Stevens, “, Football has not been taken away but it has been put on pause now for 2 years. This is it, this is what I’ve dreamt of.”

