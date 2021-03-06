UMaine women’s basketball seniors playing every game like its their last going into tournament semifinals

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -UMaine women’s basketball hosts Albany in the America East semifinals on Sunday. It could be the last game for this special senior class.

“We are seniors. Like at the beginning of the season, we knew we had a long season ahead. But didn’t know if it was gonna happen,” says UMaine senior Blanca Millan, “Do not take anything for granted and go out and play our hardest every game. It has helped us to elevate our game to where we are right now.”

“Every athlete whether at a school it doesn’t go on forever. There is an end game,” says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon, “There is an end time. We want to prolong that as much as we can.”

