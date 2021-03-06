Advertisement

UMaine women’s basketball seniors playing every game like its their last going into tournament semifinals

Albany at Maine Sunday 1 PM
UMaine women's basketball seniors playing every game like its their last going into tournament...
UMaine women's basketball seniors playing every game like its their last going into tournament semifinals
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -UMaine women’s basketball hosts Albany in the America East semifinals on Sunday. It could be the last game for this special senior class.

“We are seniors. Like at the beginning of the season, we knew we had a long season ahead. But didn’t know if it was gonna happen,” says UMaine senior Blanca Millan, “Do not take anything for granted and go out and play our hardest every game. It has helped us to elevate our game to where we are right now.”

“Every athlete whether at a school it doesn’t go on forever. There is an end game,” says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon, “There is an end time. We want to prolong that as much as we can.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills expands travel to Maine, increases gathering capacity in preparation for tourism season
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 5th
Maine CDC reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Matthew Bellegarde, 38, and Shannon Long, 28, were arrested and charged with aggravated...
Maine couple accused of selling fentanyl from their home in a school zone
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
Governor Mills to hold press conference outlining approach to public health and Maine’s tourism economy

Latest News

Schenck’s Davis hits late 3 to lift them to pod championship win over Penobscot Valley
Schenck’s Davis hits late 3 to lift them to pod championship win over Penobscot Valley
Hermon, Old Town and Bangor girls earn home playoff wins
Hermon, Old Town and Bangor girls earn home playoff wins
UMaine's Stevens set to return to football field for first time since 2019 opener
UMaine’s Stevens set to return to football field for first time since 2019 opener
Forest Hills Desjardins joins rare company of 2000 point scorers
Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists announced