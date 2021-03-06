St. Albans Residents Hold Annual Town Meeting

ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - While COVID restrictions made large gatherings more difficult, the town of St Albans found a safe way to ensure everyone’s voices were heard.

It was the annual citizens meeting, where citizens of Saint Albans discussed and approved various policies for the town going forward, while the board of selectman worked to ensure everyone could attend safely, setting up spaced out chairs, issuing a mask requirement, and even assembling a back-up meeting hall in the event attendants exceeded the maximum occupancy limit.

Once the meeting had begun, there were votes on over forty various articles, including large-scale proposals such as appropriating funds for a new fire station and replacing the town’s outdated public works trucks, both of which passed.

The town’s leadership says they’re pleased with the outcome of these votes.

“I think the citizens get it, we put together a five year plan, we put together what the costs were, what the underlying costs were for the employees and I think the citizens understand that these trucks are really old, twenty years old, and they’re just not holding up anymore. Hard to get parts for them, even,” said Town Manager Rick Fisher.

If you missed the meeting and would like to hear the full discussion, you can find a full stream of it on the St Albans’s official Facebook page.

