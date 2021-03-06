Advertisement

St. Albans Residents Hold Annual Town Meeting

The meeting was focused around the proposed $1.29 million budget
Members of the St. Albans community vote on proposed budget articles.
Members of the St. Albans community vote on proposed budget articles.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - While COVID restrictions made large gatherings more difficult, the town of St Albans found a safe way to ensure everyone’s voices were heard.

It was the annual citizens meeting, where citizens of Saint Albans discussed and approved various policies for the town going forward, while the board of selectman worked to ensure everyone could attend safely, setting up spaced out chairs, issuing a mask requirement, and even assembling a back-up meeting hall in the event attendants exceeded the maximum occupancy limit.

Once the meeting had begun, there were votes on over forty various articles, including large-scale proposals such as appropriating funds for a new fire station and replacing the town’s outdated public works trucks, both of which passed.

The town’s leadership says they’re pleased with the outcome of these votes.

“I think the citizens get it, we put together a five year plan, we put together what the costs were, what the underlying costs were for the employees and I think the citizens understand that these trucks are really old, twenty years old, and they’re just not holding up anymore. Hard to get parts for them, even,” said Town Manager Rick Fisher.

If you missed the meeting and would like to hear the full discussion, you can find a full stream of it on the St Albans’s official Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills expands travel to Maine, increases gathering capacity in preparation for tourism season
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 5th
Maine CDC reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Matthew Bellegarde, 38, and Shannon Long, 28, were arrested and charged with aggravated...
Maine couple accused of selling fentanyl from their home in a school zone
Police say they found more than $30,000 dollars in drugs.
Four arrested after drug bust in Exeter
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight

Latest News

Police say they found more than $30,000 dollars in drugs.
Four arrested after drug bust in Exeter
fire graphic
Man dies after New Vineyard house fire
Police lights
Police locate missing Frankfort teen
​Each school district will notify its teachers and staff who are aged 60 and older about where...
COVID-19 vaccination clinics dedicated to school workers start next week in Maine