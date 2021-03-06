Schenck’s Davis hits late 3 to lift them to pod championship win over Penobscot Valley
Area boys basketball pod playoff scores
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - BOYS POD BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Dexter Regional 63, Central 48
Ellsworth 68, Old Town 63
Forest Hills 87, Mt. Abram 60
Madison 70, Monmouth 51
Maranacook 82, Gardiner Area 55
Oceanside 64, Belfast Area 34
Schenck 53, Penobscot Valley 50
Skowhegan Area 64, Maine Central Institute 45
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.