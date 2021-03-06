Advertisement

Schenck’s Davis hits late 3 to lift them to pod championship win over Penobscot Valley

Area boys basketball pod playoff scores
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - BOYS POD BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Dexter Regional 63, Central 48

Ellsworth 68, Old Town 63

Forest Hills 87, Mt. Abram 60

Madison 70, Monmouth 51

Maranacook 82, Gardiner Area 55

Oceanside 64, Belfast Area 34

Schenck 53, Penobscot Valley 50

Skowhegan Area 64, Maine Central Institute 45

