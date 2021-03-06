Advertisement

Police locate missing Frankfort teen

Police say the 12-year-old they were looking for has been found.
Police lights
Police lights(Storyblocks)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Maine (WABI) - Police say they have located a missing 12-year-old boy from Frankfort.

Police say the juvenile is safe.

They did not provide any further details.

Authorities had been searching for the boy after they said he left his home on the Treat Point Road in Frankfort around 9 Friday morning.

Police say the Maine Warden Service and volunteer firefighters helped with the search.

#UPDATE: The Juvenile has been located safely by authorities. Thank you for your assistance.

Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Friday, March 5, 2021

