Police locate missing Frankfort teen

FRANKFORT, Maine (WABI) - Police say they have located a missing 12-year-old boy from Frankfort.

Police say the juvenile is safe.

They did not provide any further details.

Authorities had been searching for the boy after they said he left his home on the Treat Point Road in Frankfort around 9 Friday morning.

Police say the Maine Warden Service and volunteer firefighters helped with the search.

