Old Orchard Beach couple arrested on drug trafficking charges, MDEA says

(.)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WABI) - MDEA officials say they received information that an Old Orchard Beach couple was distributing large amounts of fentanyl from their apartment as well as delivering it around the Greater Portland area.

During the investigation, officials say agents were able to conduct undercover purchases of fentanyl from 28-year-old Dylan Wilcox, of Old Orchard Beach, in the Greater Portland area.

On Friday, officials say with the assistance of Westbrook police, they arrested Wilcox on warrants stemming from the undercover purchases. Wilcox was transported to the Cumberland County Jail where bail was set at $3000.

Officials say later on Friday, York District Task Force agents served a warrant to Wilcox’s West Grand Avenue apartment and met 21-year-old Amazia Sylvester, who was leaving the apartment at the time. Agents located 285 grams of suspected fentanyl on Sylvester’s person. Officials say she was arrested and transported to the York County Jail. No bail was set for Sylvester due to violating earlier bail and she is scheduled to appear in York Unified Court early next week.

Officials say after searching Wilcox’s and Sylvester’s apartment, agents seized evidence of drug trafficking as well as approximately $51,000 in suspected drug proceeds. The approximate street value of the seized fentanyl is $43,000.

According to officials, both Wilcox and Sylvester face charges related to drug trafficking. Over the past two months, Maine Drug Enforcement agents from the York and Cumberland District Task Force offices have been investigating the illegal distribution of fentanyl throughout Southern Maine.

