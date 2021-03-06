Man dies after New Vineyard house fire

NEW VINEYARD, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after a house fire in New Vineyard.

It happened at a home on High Street around 11:30 Thursday night.

Investigators say they believe they found the body of 51-year-old Christopher Keirstead.

We’re told his body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta.

Officials say Keirstead was last seen in Farmington around 4 p.m., Thursday.

Anyone with information about the fire or who had contact with Keirstead Thursday after 4 p.m., is asked to contact Investigators.

