Maine CDC reports no new coronavirus related deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 185 new coronavirus cases Saturday and no new deaths bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 45,635

Of those 35,759 are confirmed.

The number of people who have died with the coronavirus stays at 704.

There are four new cases in Franklin County,16 new cases in Kennebec County and 28 in Penobscot County.

No new cases are being reported in Hancock or Washington Counties.

