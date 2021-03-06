Advertisement

Four arrested after drug bust in Exeter

Police say they got a search warrant for a home on Mills Road in Exeter.
Police say they found more than $30,000 dollars in drugs.
Police say they found more than $30,000 dollars in drugs.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, Maine (WABI) -Police have arrested and charged four people with drug trafficking after searching a home on Mills Road in Exeter.

34-year-old Justin Warman and 33-year-old Anne-marie Dejesus, both from Exeter, along with Daishawn William and Justin Lett of Michigan, are at local jails.

According to police, they found more than $30,000 worth of drugs.

They say they also found a gun.

Police say two children under the age of five were home at the time.

They’re now in DHHS custody.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
Governor Mills expands travel to Maine, increases gathering capacity in preparation for tourism season
A roadway crash.
Accident on I-95 causes one-lane shutdown
First case of COVID-19 South African variant detected in Maine
Governor Mills to hold press conference outlining approach to public health and Maine’s tourism economy

Latest News

fire graphic
Man dies after New Vineyard house fire
Police lights
Police locate missing Frankfort teen
​Each school district will notify its teachers and staff who are aged 60 and older about where...
COVID-19 vaccination clinics dedicated to school workers start next week in Maine
UMS
University of Maine System offers paid time off for employees to get COVID vaccine