Four arrested after drug bust in Exeter
Police say they got a search warrant for a home on Mills Road in Exeter.
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EXETER, Maine (WABI) -Police have arrested and charged four people with drug trafficking after searching a home on Mills Road in Exeter.
34-year-old Justin Warman and 33-year-old Anne-marie Dejesus, both from Exeter, along with Daishawn William and Justin Lett of Michigan, are at local jails.
According to police, they found more than $30,000 worth of drugs.
They say they also found a gun.
Police say two children under the age of five were home at the time.
They’re now in DHHS custody.
The investigation continues.
