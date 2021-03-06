Four arrested after drug bust in Exeter

EXETER, Maine (WABI) -Police have arrested and charged four people with drug trafficking after searching a home on Mills Road in Exeter.

34-year-old Justin Warman and 33-year-old Anne-marie Dejesus, both from Exeter, along with Daishawn William and Justin Lett of Michigan, are at local jails.

According to police, they found more than $30,000 worth of drugs.

They say they also found a gun.

Police say two children under the age of five were home at the time.

They’re now in DHHS custody.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.