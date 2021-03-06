Advertisement

Ellsworth High School Senior wrestlers and football players hold pet food drive

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth High school senior football players and wrestlers spent the day collecting pet food for locals in need.

The drive-thru pet food collection took place in front of Ellsworth High School from 8 to 4.

All of the food collected will go to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth, one of the largest pantries in Hancock County.

Normally the teams collect pet food all season long at games and matches but were unable this year as their seasons were canceled.

But these athletes still wanted to give back.

”It means a lot that I can help and give back, and be there for the people that need it, and show that I’m still here trying to do what I can even though I’ve lost so much,” said Noah Hughes, a senior wrestler from Ellsworth High School.

We reached out to Loaves and Fishes for comment on the Ellsworth Senior’s pet food drive.

They said “We’re extremely grateful for their efforts to provide food for the pets of our clients!”

