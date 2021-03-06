Cold Tonight, Mainly Sunny & Chilly Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has built into the Great Lakes region today. This is what’s responsible for a dry but chilly weekend. Mainly clear skies tonight, there may be a flurry across the north. Lows will drop back to the single digits and lower teens.

High pressure will continue to sit over the Great Lakes tomorrow and with a northwesterly flow it will once again be on the chilly side. It will remain on the dry with a good deal of sunshine across the region. Highs will run in the mid 20s to low 30s. As the beginning of the week approaches, that area of high pressure will slowly dip to the south and east. For us, this means our temperatures will slowly increase throughout the week as the flow turns more southerly. Lots of sunshine on Monday. Highs will run in the 30s for most. A weak frontal boundary may pass the state Monday night into early Tuesday with a couple snow showers possible, mainly north. The high pressure will be located to our south and west on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Our winds will turn out of the southwest on Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. It will be on the mild side with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Even milder on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s under variably cloudy skies. Next shot for a more significant rainfall would be next Friday.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. A few snow showers possible north. Lows will drop back to the single digits and lower teens. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and chilly once again. Highs will top out in the 20s to low 30s. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Lots of sunshine, highs in the 30s. A few snow showers possible at night across the north.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy skies and mild. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

