Advertisement

VA Maine Fisher House celebrates one year anniversary

It has 16 guest suites - each with a private bathroom.
VA Maine Fisher House
VA Maine Fisher House(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The V-A Maine Fisher house is celebrating its one year anniversary at the Togus Campus in Augusta.

Fisher Houses offers a place to stay for families of patients receiving care at military and VA medical centers.

It has 16 guest suites - each with a private bathroom.

Families can stay free of charge.

Fisher House Manager Patrick Crowley says the experience is unique because guests often check out with more friends than they check in with.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
UPDATE: Hiker rescued from The Precipice Trail Wednesday afternoon
Sidney Accident
Maine woman impaled when tree falls onto car, deputies say
A roadway crash.
Accident on I-95 causes one-lane shutdown
Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice

Latest News

Outdoor Classrooms 101 in Maine
Outdoor Classrooms 101: Part One
Happy Birthday Marion Lovell, Guilford's oldest resident
Guilford’s oldest citizen turns 102
Masons donate $2400 to kickstart program
Elder outreach program provides home maintenance assistance in Waldo County
Belfast community honors those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Belfast lays out wreath for those lost to COVID-19