VA Maine Fisher House celebrates one year anniversary

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The V-A Maine Fisher house is celebrating its one year anniversary at the Togus Campus in Augusta.

Fisher Houses offers a place to stay for families of patients receiving care at military and VA medical centers.

It has 16 guest suites - each with a private bathroom.

Families can stay free of charge.

Fisher House Manager Patrick Crowley says the experience is unique because guests often check out with more friends than they check in with.

