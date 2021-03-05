University of Maine System offers paid time off for employees to get COVID vaccine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -The UMaine System is providing staff paid time off for the coronavirus vaccine.

With 25 % of their employees eligible for the vaccine, Chancellor Dannel Malloy says he urges voluntary participation.

“I was fortunate to get my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week. Doing so was simple and pain-free,” said Chancellor Dannel Malloy. “I urge every member of our faculty and staff to join me in doing the same. As soon as it’s your turn, please get vaccinated.”

Employees can have up to two hours of paid leave that can be used to get the first dose of the vaccine.

“We are incredibly proud of how our nursing students have volunteered to help with the vaccination campaign and know that vaccination is the safe, effective, and smart thing to do,” continued Malloy in a message to UMS employees urging voluntary participation in the vaccine campaign when it is their turn.

We’re told the Umaine system won’t require the vaccine because of their Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.