Two inmates at Penobscot County Jail test positive for COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two inmates at the Penobscot County Jail have coronavirus.

Sheriff Troy Morton says the inmates are in quarantine.

Morton says the CDC has confirmed four cases of coronavirus and 7 presumptive cases among staff and those associated with the jail.

Last week, when the outbreak was first reported there were six cases, no inmates were sick.

Morton says because of the outbreak, people who are newly arrested being diverted to other facilities for now.

