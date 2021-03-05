State officials answer questions about teacher and school staff vaccination

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lots of questions surround the idea of vaccinating Maine teachers against COVID-19 under a new directive from President Biden.

State officials answered some of those questions Thursday.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew talked about the ways teachers can get vaccinated.

Walgreens, Walmart, and Hannaford are currently administering supply allotted by the federal government.

Those vaccines will now be dedicated to teachers, school staff, and child care workers.

People who already have appointments will still have those honored.

Lambrew says they will also be holding clinics next week dedicated to teachers which they plan on announcing Friday.

They say other vaccine providers across the state are also making adjustments to include them.

”That does take a little bit of time,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC. “They’ve asked me to ask, and let everybody know, particularly educators and childcare professionals, to bear with them. They are changing their systems to open up those lines of eligibility, so folks can register, but as with any large scale system, especially one with so many moving pieces. If they want to make sure it all works before they go live with it.”

Right now, higher education staff members are not included in the priority.

