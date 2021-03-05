Advertisement

Open enrollment for health insurance available through mid-May

Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa reminds people to shop smart while choosing a plan.
Special open enrollment for health insurance
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you need to buy health insurance, now could be the best time to enroll.

A special open enrollment period for those who without insurance is available through May 15th.

He says don’t be rushed into a decision or provide banking information before receiving and reviewing plans.

Cioppa also says to make the sure the agent or company is licensed in Maine.

For more information you can visit coverME.gov.

