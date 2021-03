Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists announced

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - MABC / Maine McDonald’s Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists:

2021 Miss Maine Basketball Top 3:

Emily Archibald – Kennebunk

Camille Clement – Greely

Gemima Motema - Portland

2021 Mr. Maine Basketball Top 3:

Parker Desjardins – Forest Hills

Payton Jones – Thornton Academy

Cash McClure - Maranacook

The winner will be announced at a streamed virtual awards ceremony Friday, March 19 at 6 PM.

