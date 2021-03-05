Advertisement

Maine couple accused of selling fentanyl from their home in a school zone

“It looked as ridiculous as a drive-thru fast-food establishment at times,” the Rumford police chief said.
Matthew Bellegarde, 38, and Shannon Long, 28, were arrested and charged with aggravated...
Matthew Bellegarde, 38, and Shannon Long, 28, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.(WABI)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) — Two people face drug charges after a months long investigation in Rumford.

Police say they have been getting reports for months of a lot of traffic coming and going from a home on Kerr Street.

Investigators learned that fentanyl was being sold from the home. They spent two months gathering evidence and information needed for a search warrant.

“My officers spent a considerable amount of time conducting surveillance to see firsthand the incredible amount of traffic going to the Bellegarde-Long residence. It looked as ridiculous as a drive-thru fast-food establishment at times,” said Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan.

Rumford Police, Maine State Police troopers, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents, and U.S. Border Patrol agents searched the home Thursday morning and found approximately 43 grams of suspected fentanyl, along with digital drug scales, packaging materials and $3,640 in suspected drug proceed.

Matthew Bellegarde, 38, and Shannon Long, 28, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
A roadway crash.
Accident on I-95 causes one-lane shutdown
First case of COVID-19 South African variant detected in Maine
Sidney Accident
Maine woman impaled when tree falls onto car, deputies say
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
137 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths

Latest News

Agreement could free Robert Indiana’s estate from lawsuit
Governor Mills expands travel to Maine, increases gathering capacity in preparation for tourism season
Maine supplemental budget moves to the full legislature
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 5th
Maine CDC reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths