Maine CDC reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

Friday’s report follows five-straight days of new cases in the 100s.

The Maine CDC says a previously-reported death of a person in Oxford County is no longer considered coronavirus-related. As a result, total deaths in the state now stand at 704, one less than yesterday.

There have been 45,452 cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Of those, 35,636 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated March 5th (WABI)

Kennebec County is reporting 31 new cases. Penobcot County has 23 new cases.

Piscataquis County has 13.

Waldo County is now at 600 total with another two cases reported Friday.

