Maine Catholic churches plan to increase capacity ahead of Holy Week

Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Catholic Churches will allow 50-percent capacity starting March 26th under the Governor’s newly announced plan.

Over 25,000 Masses have been celebrated since June 2020 with COVID precautions in place.

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday on March 28th.

Bishop Robert Deely says expanding capacity for Holy Week will allow those who have been unable to attend Mass to participate in the most solemn week of the year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.