Governor Mills expands travel to Maine, increases gathering capacity in preparation for tourism season

She says she hopes to stabilize Maine’s economy while protecting public health.
(Office of Governor Janet T. Mills)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced changes to Maine’s COVID-19 restrictions ahead of the tourism season. She says she hopes to stabilize Maine’s economy while protecting public health.

Starting immediately, people from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island can travel to the state without a 10-day quarantine or negative COVID test. Mills is also lifting the testing and quarantine requirement for anyone who has been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days. On May 1, Americans can travel to Maine without quarantine or a COVID-19 test unless they come from a state the CDC determines to have highly contagious COVID-19 variants.

On March 26, capacity limits for businesses and churches will be 50 percent indoors and then increase to 75 percent before Memorial Day on May 24. Outdoor limits will increase to 75 percent and then 100 percent, on those same dates. Mask mandates will still be in effect for indoor gatherings. Bars and tasting rooms will open March 26 as well, and they will be required to operate under the Seated Food and Drink COVID-19 Checklist.

“Public health and economic health go hand-in-hand – and this plan aims to achieve both,” said Governor Mills in a statement. “By maintaining proven health measures, providing straightforward protocols, and establishing clear timeframes, this plan will protect the health of Maine people and visitors alike and support Maine’s economy during our critical tourism season.”

Mills added if things go south or a new variant of the coronavirus appears in Maine the capacity limits could go back down.

